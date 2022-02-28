Husker softball team holds on against Kansas to earn series victory

A couple more home runs from its sophomore class and a key double play in the seventh inning propelled the Nebraska softball team to a series-clinching 5-3 win against Kansas on Monday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Shortstop Billie Andrews launched her eighth homer of the season in the third season, and third baseman Sydney Gray belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning to lead the NU offense.

Starting pitcher Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined to limit the Jayhawks to three runs on eight hits.

KU (7-6) threatened in the seventh. The first two Jayhawks drew walks against Wallace, but Maci Omli hit into a double play. Ashlyn Anderson doubled in a run before Wallace induced a game-ending pop-out.

Ferrell, who went 5 1/3 innings, earned her second win of the weekend and Wallace got the save.

Wallace entered in the sixth after KU pulled to within 3-2 on a solo homer. Wallace allowed a pair of singles but got out of the jam on a groundout.

Andrews, who is hitting .467 this season, went 2-for-3 and Mya Felder was 2-for-4.

NU (8-5) won the last two games of the series after dropping the opener, 13-5, in six innings.

The Huskers will host four games this weekend beginning at 5 p.m. Friday against Wichita State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0