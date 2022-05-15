 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker softball team heading to Stillwater for NCAA regional

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Michigan, 5.14

The Nebraska softball team poses with its Big Ten championship plaque after defeating Michigan 3-1 on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Nebraska Athletics

For the first time since 2016, the Nebraska softball team is gearing up to play in the NCAA tournament and looking to continue a special run.

The Huskers (40-14) were selected to play in the Stillwater Regional and are slotted to play North Texas, which is playing in its first-ever tournament.

This marks the 21st time that NU coach Rhonda Revelle has taken the Huskers to the tournament.

Seventh-seeded Oklahoma State will host the regional and Fordham joins as the fourth team. OSU is one of only two teams to pick up a win against No. 1 Oklahoma this season and won the Big 12 tournament over the Sooners on Saturday.

The No. 10-seed Clemson Tigers are hosting the regional opposite of Stillwater. Auburn, Louisiana and UNC Wilmington join them.

Nebraska, the Big Ten Tournament champions, will face the Mean Green on Friday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

