Husker softball team hanging its hat on defense in the early going

Nebraska's pitching has been consistent and the bats are starting to come around.

The third element of softball, defense, has been steady, too.

Nebraska has a .977 fielding percentage, which is on pace to rank as the top mark in program history. The school record is .973, a clip set in the 2006 season and again in 2018.

The Huskers rank 21st nationally in fielding percentage and 11th in double plays turned per game.

Helping the Huskers (9-7) in the field is the middle infield duo of senior second baseman Cam Ybarra and freshman shortstop Billie Andrews, who showed great range during her high school career at Gretna. Ybarra has yet to commit an error in 33 chances.

After taking three of four from Penn State, the Huskers head to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a four-game series against Rutgers beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. The teams will play two games beginning at noon Saturday and will conclude the four-game set at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Rutgers (3-13) has lost nine of 10 games. The Scarlet Knights are allowing a Big Ten-high 6.8 runs per contest, and have the highest team earned-run average (6.44) in the conference.