You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker softball team capitalizes on Georgia Tech's mistakes to complete comeback
View Comments

Husker softball team capitalizes on Georgia Tech's mistakes to complete comeback

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska softball team capitalized on Georgia Tech's late-game mistakes in a comeback 4-2 win Friday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Atlanta.

The Huskers trailed 2-1 after five innings but scored in both the sixth and seventh innings to cap the comeback.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, NU's Keana Pola hit a leadoff double and a pinch runner scored on a squeeze play to tie the score 2-2.

In the top of the seventh, Tristen Edwards singled before the Yellow Jackets walked three and gave up a passed ball and two wild pitches to give NU the 4-2 lead.

Georgia Tech grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after the Huskers loaded the bases on three walks. NU tied it in the second on a fielder's choice after back-to-back singles.

The Yellow Jackets reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the third off the Huskers' lone error of the day.

Olivia Ferrell went seven innings on the mound for NU, giving up two runs — one earned — on five hits while striking out five. Edwards led the Huskers offensively, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a double. Pola went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

The Huskers continue play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Boston College on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Georgia Tech at 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska softball logo 2014

SOFTBALL FRIDAY

Nebraska 4, Georgia Tech 2

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News