Husker softball team capitalizes on Georgia Tech's mistakes to complete comeback

The Nebraska softball team capitalized on Georgia Tech's late-game mistakes in a comeback 4-2 win Friday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Atlanta.

The Huskers trailed 2-1 after five innings but scored in both the sixth and seventh innings to cap the comeback.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, NU's Keana Pola hit a leadoff double and a pinch runner scored on a squeeze play to tie the score 2-2.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the top of the seventh, Tristen Edwards singled before the Yellow Jackets walked three and gave up a passed ball and two wild pitches to give NU the 4-2 lead.

Georgia Tech grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after the Huskers loaded the bases on three walks. NU tied it in the second on a fielder's choice after back-to-back singles.

The Yellow Jackets reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the third off the Huskers' lone error of the day.

Olivia Ferrell went seven innings on the mound for NU, giving up two runs — one earned — on five hits while striking out five. Edwards led the Huskers offensively, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a double. Pola went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.