Husker softball team can't capitalize on scoring chances in 2-0 loss to Southeastern Louisiana

The Nebraska softball team could not capitalize with runners in scoring position in a 2-0 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the Troy Cox Classic on Friday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

A day after breaking out for 14 runs and 15 hits in a win against New Mexico State, the Huskers mustered just six hits against the Lions' pitching duo of Heather Zumo and MC Comeaux.

Zumo struck out six, walked two and threw 62 strikes (96 total pitches) over six innings. Comeaux earned the save after striking out two in the seventh.

The Huskers (3-4), though, had their chances.

The first two batters got on in the bottom of the fourth before Zumo retired the next three. Olivia Ferrell (by error) and Peyton Glatter (walk) each reached with one out in the fourth, but NU came up empty again.

Cam Ybarra opened the bottom of the sixth with a double and Abbie Squier followed with a single. But Zumo got Ferrell to pop out, struck out Glatter on four pitches and induced a Mya Felder groundout to end the threat.

Ferrell (0-2) gave NU a chance in the circle. The senior right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out 10 and walked just one on 76 pitches in a complete-game effort.

The Lions' only breakthrough against Ferrell came in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Lexi Johnson.

The Huskers will continue play in the Troy Cox Classic on Saturday with games against UT Arlington (12:30 p.m.) and Northern Colorado (3 p.m.).

