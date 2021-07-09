Husker softball team adds infield transfer from Oregon

The Nebraska softball team appears to have found a first baseman for the 2022 season.

Mya Felder is transferring to the Huskers after spending the past two seasons at Oregon, NU coach Rhonda Revelle announced Friday. Felder spent her freshman season at New Mexico State before transferring to Oregon.

She has two years of eligibility remaining.

"Mya is an experienced and accomplished hitter who has put up impressive numbers against some of the best pitchers in the country," Revelle said in a statement. "Her bat will be a big addition to our lineup and her character and personality are a perfect fit for our program."

Felder has appeared in 127 games, including 118 starts. The Fresno, California, native has a .326 career average with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 77 RBIs.

She started 46 games for the Ducks this past season, hitting .274 with five homers and 21 RBIs while leading the team in walks with 21. Felder received all-region honors, and earned her bachelor's degree in three years.

Nebraska entered the offseason needing a new face at first base. Sarah Yocom started a team-high 33 games at first last season before graduating.