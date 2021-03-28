Husker softball rallies to force extras, but Penn State prevails to avoid four-game sweep

Chelsea Bisi's two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth inning lifted Penn State to a 7-5 win against the Nebraska softball team Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Nittany Lions avoided a four-game sweep and, in the process, won their first game of the season. The Huskers had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Nebraska (9-7) climbed out of a 4-0 hole to force extra innings, and had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. But Penn State sophomore Vanessa Oately got Brooke Andrews and Courtney Wallace to pop out for the final outs.

Penn State (1-15) was the aggressor in the early going. The Nittany Lions' four-run first inning was fueled by three consecutive hits to begin the game, three passed balls and two stolen bases.

The Huskers fought back.

Wallace's RBI double in the third inning trimmed the deficit in half, and two innings later, Cam Ybarra and Wallace delivered back-to-back RBI hits to pull the Huskers to within 5-4 against Penn State ace Bailey Parchall.