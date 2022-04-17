Husker softball rallies from down seven runs to beat Minnesota for 18th straight win

When it looked bleak, Nebraska softball delivered its biggest comeback yet.

After trailing 8-1 in the third inning to Minnesota, the Huskers completed the comeback to win 11-8 to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

It tied for the largest comeback in a game in program history.

Mya Felder hit the two-run go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, her fourth of the season.

Peyton Glatter, on the first pitch of her at-bat, hit an opposite field grand slam to tie the game in the fifth inning as part of a three-hit game.

Olivia Ferrell relieved Courtney Wallace in the third inning with the bases loaded. She walked one, allowed a grand slam, but was scoreless over the last four innings with four strikeouts to get her 17th win of the year.

Nebraska’s will play a three-game series next weekend against Wisconsin.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.