Husker softball notes: The ironic twist to the start of ’22 season; Huskers excited for normal schedule

The Nebraska softball team begins its season Friday, and will do so in an ironic fashion.

Because of the unseasonably warm winter, the Huskers have been able to practice outside a lot during the preseason.

Yet, when the Huskers dive into games this weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa, they'll be playing indoors. The Doc Halverson Classic, which begins Friday, will be played inside the UNI Dome on the campus of Northern Iowa.

Hey, at least there will be no rainouts or snowouts.

The Huskers, of course, will get to play outdoors beginning next week in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and they'll look to take advantage of the work they've put in on the Bowlin Stadium surface.

"Undoubtedly it will help us down the road," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said Wednesday, hours before the team was scheduled to scrimmage outside in 50-degree weather. "To have outfielders be in the dimensions of an actual field playing with a fence and a sky, just for them alone, it's so worth it."

Typically, the Huskers do most of their preseason work indoors before heading to tournaments in Florida and California, where they'll play teams that have been practicing outside all January. It can give those teams an edge in many ways, especially defensively.

There are little things that go unnoticed, too, Revelle notes, when it comes to being able to practice outside more before a season. Players getting a chance to work in cleats can lead them to avoid blisters during the first few weeks of the season.

"Just so many things that go into it," said Revelle, who is entering her 30th season with NU. "There's confidence and your psyche, it's like you're ready."

A return to normal: While fans of winter wait for a return to normalcy, the Huskers are embracing a normal-looking schedule.

After COVID-19 forced Big Ten teams to play a 44-conference-game-only schedule last year, Nebraska will play 33 nonconference games. When the Huskers open against Omaha at 9 a.m. Friday, it will mark the team's first nonconference game since March 8, 2020, when NU played New Mexico State before the pandemic shut down the remainder of the season.

That means many of the players on the current Husker roster haven't played a normal 56-game slate.

That probably explains Cam Ybarra's excitement for the upcoming season.

"It's 10 out of 10 excitement," the Husker senior infielder said. "A lot of us haven't played a full season in a few years, and the other half hasn't even played a full season at all in college, so I think it's going to be really exciting to come together and finally go the long haul of the season."

The versatile Brooke Andrews: During her Super-State seasons at Gretna and her first two years at NU, Brooke Andrews has always put her athleticism and versatility on display.

She'll get another chance this season.

Revelle announced Wednesday that the junior, who has played most of her career in the infield, will start at center field for the Huskers.

Andrews became the Huskers' starting third baseman last year after Sydney Gray tore her ACL midway through the season. Gray is back to full health and back at third, but the coaches wanted to keep both bats in the lineup.

"We put Brooke in the outfield one day ... and after the first day, we (assistant coach Lori Sippel and Revelle) looked at each other and went, 'We have something there,'" Revelle said of Andrews, who started 30 games and hit .273 last year. "She is just really natural out there."

The Huskers must replace all-Big Ten performers Tristan Edwards and Rylie Unzicker in the outfield. NU returns senior Peyton Glatter, who has 87 career starts, and Lincoln Southwest graduate Abbie Squier and sophomore Caitlynn Neal also are expected to be in the outfield mix.

Talking pitching: Though the Huskers have a big hole to replace with Edwards gone, the team should be able to rely on two experienced pitchers in seniors Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace.

Each had career years last year and helped Nebraska record a 3.42 team ERA, the lowest for the program since 2014. That number was still in the bottom half of the Big Ten, but Ferrell and Wallace showed vast improvement.

Those two will lead the way again, but sophomore Kaylin Kinney, who pitched 36 2/3 innings last year, is expected to round out the primary starting rotation.

"They're really interchangeable," Revelle said. "I won't (announce) the starts, but all three of them will get a start in the first three games (this weekend). That's how much confidence that we have in all three of them."

Ferrell, Wallace and senior Karlee Seevers — all pitchers — are the team captains this season.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.