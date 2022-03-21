Husker softball moves Stanford game due to threat of rain

There's a high chance it rains Tuesday in Lincoln, and the Nebraska softball team is adjusting its schedule accordingly.

The Huskers will now host Stanford at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday's game will still be valid for the game on Wednesday.

Nebraska (19-9) is riding a four-game winning streak. The Huskers will be playing at home for the first time since March 5.

The Cardinal is 20-6 and will be making its way to Lincoln from Columbia, Missouri, where it went 2-2 over the weekend. Stanford is coached by former Minnesota coach Jessica Allister.

