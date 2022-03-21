 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Husker softball moves Stanford game due to threat of rain

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Wichita State, 3.4

Nebraska third baseman Sydney Gray celebrates after the third out of the sixth inning against Wichita State on March 4 at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

There's a high chance it rains Tuesday in Lincoln, and the Nebraska softball team is adjusting its schedule accordingly.

The Huskers will now host Stanford at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday's game will still be valid for the game on Wednesday.

Nebraska (19-9) is riding a four-game winning streak. The Huskers will be playing at home for the first time since March 5.

The Cardinal is 20-6 and will be making its way to Lincoln from Columbia, Missouri, where it went 2-2 over the weekend. Stanford is coached by former Minnesota coach Jessica Allister.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News