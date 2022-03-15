Husker softball drops first game to San Diego

San Diego scored three runs in the second inning and held on a 4-2 softball victory against Nebraska on Tuesday in San Diego.

The second game of the doubleheader was set for later Tuesday evening. San Diego is coached by former Husker MJ Knighten.

Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell took the loss after giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits. She struck out six.

Ferrell and the Husker defense had one shaky inning, and San Diego capitalized. The Toreros loaded the bases on an inning-opening single, a walk and an error.

Alexia Torculas then threw a bases-loaded walk on eight pitches, Izzy Owen drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Joecellia Roberts singled in a run,

Mya Felder had three hits, including a double, for the NU. Billie Andrews extended her hit streak to 20 games.

