Husker softball bats have warmed up fast just before what Revelle calls a 'loaded weekend'

Like weather in late winter or early spring, the schedule for the Nebraska softball team has been a bit jumpy.

The Huskers were originally scheduled to play in a tournament last weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but ice and snow in Arkansas halted those plans and NU quickly scheduled a three-game series at Kansas that ended Monday. This weekend's forecast forced NU to alter the schedule of its first home games. NU will open against Wichita State on Thursday instead of Friday, leaving just Wednesday to prep after the team took off Tuesday.

But, hey, nobody in Husker red is complaining. They're getting games in, and that's all that matters.

Nebraska (8-5) has played 13 of them so far, and though the Huskers have room to improve in many areas, their offense is on schedule.

Three weekends into the season, NU leads the Big Ten in team batting (.312), homers (21), slugging (.550) and RBIs (71). NU also is tied for the league lead in walks.

It's a small sample size in a 56-game slate and the level of competition during nonconference play should be kept in mind, but still, the Huskers are happy with where the bats are.

"They're all really bought in," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said of her team's early plate success. "They're bought into our strength and conditioning program, they're bought into our coaching philosophy offensively and they're bought into that they got to work.

"Those three things make for a pretty good recipe for trying to put together a solid offense."

The Huskers have four hitters — Billie Andrews (.452), Abbie Squier (.432), Cam Ybarra (.414) and Sydney Gray (.400) — hitting .400 or better, and Oregon transfer Mya Felder is hitting .367. NU hit 14 homers in five games at a New Mexico State tournament two weeks ago.

Andrews is off to a torrid start. The sophomore shortstop has seven homers and 14 RBIs.

In Andrews, the Huskers have a bona fide leadoff hitter. They also seem to have identified nine or 10 hitters to lean on, so there hasn't been a lot of lineup juggling.

Former Minnesota coach Jessica Allister, now at Stanford, once told Revelle, "You look back at your really good years and your lineup is set pretty early."

Nebraska's bats will be tested in what Revelle called a "loaded weekend."

The Huskers will play two games against Wichita State (5 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. Friday) and two against South Dakota State (5 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday) at Bowlin Stadium. Both were among the nation's top non-Power Five conference teams last year and both bring back the majority of their rosters from NCAA Tournament teams.

Wichita State (9-4) has scored eight runs or more seven times this season and is led by Beatrice graduate and sophomore Addison Barnard, who already has eight homers.

South Dakota State (8-4), which beat Nebraska 6-2 in the opening weekend, just beat Creighton by a combined 26-0 in two games. The Jackrabbits' lineup includes multiple Nebraska natives, including sophomore pitcher Tori Kniesche. She was the Summit League pitcher of the year last season.

"You have teams walking in with winning in their DNA, especially when they have their arms back, or their offense," Revelle said. "It's going to be a great competitive weekend and a great opportunity for us to really continue to try to build this program back to a really competitive program."

