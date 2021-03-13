Husker offense has best showing of season in doubleheader split with Purdue

Nebraska pounded out a season-high 12 hits in an 8-1 softball victory against Purdue on Saturday in Leesburg, Florida.

The Boilermakers bounced back to win the nightcap 7-0.

In Game 1, senior Cam Ybarra paced the Huskers going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a career-high four RBIs, and senior Tristen Edwards reached base in all four of her plate appearances, finishing 2-for-2 with a double.

Senior Ally Riley also added two hits for the Huskers, who jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Huskers kept the pressure on in the second inning, loading the bases and pushing the lead to 4-0 on Ybarra's two-run double to right field.

Caitlynn Neal laced a two-run to right field for her first career hit and RBIs. That forced Purdue to go to its fourth pitcher of the game.

Senior Olivia Ferrell earned the Game 1 victory. The right-hander struck out five and allowed only two hits in six innings of work. Kaylin Kinney worked around a two-out single to pitch a scoreless seventh.

The Huskers (5-6) were unable to carry their offensive momentum into the second game.