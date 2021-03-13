 Skip to main content
Husker offense has best showing of season in doubleheader split with Purdue
Husker offense has best showing of season in doubleheader split with Purdue

Nebraska pounded out a season-high 12 hits in an 8-1 softball victory against Purdue on Saturday in Leesburg, Florida.

The Boilermakers bounced back to win the nightcap 7-0.

In Game 1, senior Cam Ybarra paced the Huskers going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a career-high four RBIs, and senior Tristen Edwards reached base in all four of her plate appearances, finishing 2-for-2 with a double.

Senior Ally Riley also added two hits for the Huskers, who jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Huskers kept the pressure on in the second inning, loading the bases and pushing the lead to 4-0 on Ybarra's two-run double to right field.

Caitlynn Neal laced a two-run to right field for her first career hit and RBIs. That forced Purdue to go to its fourth pitcher of the game.

Senior Olivia Ferrell earned the Game 1 victory. The right-hander struck out five and allowed only two hits in six innings of work. Kaylin Kinney worked around a two-out single to pitch a scoreless seventh.

The Huskers (5-6) were unable to carry their offensive momentum into the second game.

Purdue (4-7), taking advantage of an infield error, scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead. The Boilermakers finished with 10 hits against Courtney Wallace (3-2), who pitched 2⅔ innings, and Kinney.

Senior Sydney Bates (2-1), who not appear in the first game, pitched a complete game, limiting Nebraska to four hits (three singles and a double) while striking out three.

Nebraska and Purdue will play the rubber match at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 8, Purdue 1
Download PDF Box: Purdue 7, Nebraska 0
Nebraska softball logo 2014
