Husker offense has best showing of season in doubleheader split with Purdue

Nebraska pounded out a season-high 12 hits in an 8-1 softball victory against Purdue on Saturday in Leesburg, Florida.
The Boilermakers bounced back to win the nightcap 7-0.
In Game 1, senior Cam Ybarra paced the Huskers going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a career-high four RBIs, and senior Tristen Edwards reached base in all four of her plate appearances, finishing 2-for-2 with a double.
Senior Ally Riley also added two hits for the Huskers, who jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The Huskers kept the pressure on in the second inning, loading the bases and pushing the lead to 4-0 on Ybarra's two-run double to right field.
Caitlynn Neal laced a two-run to right field for her first career hit and RBIs. That forced Purdue to go to its fourth pitcher of the game.
Senior Olivia Ferrell earned the Game 1 victory. The right-hander struck out five and allowed only two hits in six innings of work. Kaylin Kinney worked around a two-out single to pitch a scoreless seventh.
The Huskers (5-6) were unable to carry their offensive momentum into the second game.
Purdue (4-7), taking advantage of an infield error, scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead. The Boilermakers finished with 10 hits against Courtney Wallace (3-2), who pitched 2⅔ innings, and Kinney.
Senior Sydney Bates (2-1), who not appear in the first game, pitched a complete game, limiting Nebraska to four hits (three singles and a double) while striking out three.
Nebraska and Purdue will play the rubber match at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.