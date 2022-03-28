Hot-swinging Huskers to host Creighton with six-game winning streak on line

Pick an offensive category, and the Nebraska softball team likely either leads the Big Ten or is near the top.

That includes home runs. The Huskers have clubbed a league-best 47 home runs and have ridden those to a 21-9 record this season, including a current six-game winning streak.

Now, it's time to take on in-state Creighton, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Bluejays are 13-11 this season.

Nebraska is coming off an impressive weekend. The Huskers went 2-0 against No. 19 Michigan in Ann Harbor. NU hit game-turning home runs in both games, and also benefited from steady pitching performances by Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace.

The Huskers rank first in the Big Ten in runs, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and walks. The offensive weight is shared by a deep lineup, but Gretna native Billie Andrews (17 home runs) is emerging as a bona fide star.

But Ferrell and Wallace have done their part in the circle, too. The duo has combined to throw 191 1/3 innings this season — Ferrell has a 2.37 ERA and Wallace is at 3.60 clip entering Tuesday.

The Bluejays, of course, have a heavy in-state presence. They are led in hitting by Emma Rosonke (Omaha Burke) and Kate Mullally (Seward) is one of the team's three pitchers.

