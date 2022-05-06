Hoosier lefty makes quick work of struggling Huskers to open final regular-season series

Indiana had just three hits through five innings against Olivia Ferrell on Friday evening.

But the Hoosiers made the Husker senior right-hander work, work and work some more, and by the end of the second inning Ferrell was up to 65 pitches.

Her counterpart, Indiana's Heather Johnson, didn't reach 65 pitches until the sixth inning.

Johnson's highly efficient effort keyed the Hoosiers' series-opening 5-0 win in front of 1,177 spectators at Bowlin Stadium. After winning 18 straight games, including a streak of 13 to open Big Ten play, the Huskers have dropped five of their past seven games.

Nebraska is mathematically eliminated from Big Ten title contention, but postseason goals remain in front of the Huskers, and they'll get a chance to bounce back at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Hoosiers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning despite only one ball leaving the infield, though it was a big one — Taylor Minnick's two-run hit to center field. Indiana (27-19, 10-11 Big Ten) doubled its lead in the fifth when Minnick, a three-time Big Ten freshman of the week honoree, clubbed a two-run homer over the fence in right field. Minnick drove in another run in the seventh.

Johnson handcuffed NU's offense all evening. Nebraska had only one hit — a first-inning infield single — through four innings against the Hoosier lefty. Johnson allowed only three hits in a complete-game effort.

Though their chances of winning the Big Ten were slim, NU (35-14, 15-5) had a chance to pick up a game on first-place Northwestern on Friday after the Wildcats lost to Minnesota.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.