Gray's walk-off hit lifts Huskers to upset of No. 23 Michigan in softball

It's only eighth game of her NU career, but Sydney Gray has a collegiate softball moment she'll likely hold on to for a long time.
Down to her final strike, the freshman from Tucson, Arizona, delivered a walk-off two-out, two-run single to left field to lift Nebraska to a 5-4 upset of No. 23 Michigan in eight innings Friday in Leesburg, Florida.
The Huskers (4-5) trailed 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 before Gray's game-winning hit and avoided a three-game sweep in the process.
Senior Rylie Unzicker, batting leadoff for the first time in her career, went 2-for-4 with a triple and tied a career high with three runs scored.
Junior right-hander Courtney Wallace (3-1) earned the win in relief of freshman righty Kaylin Kinney. She tossed the final 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two earned.
Nebraska had better success against Michigan junior pitcher Alex Storako (3-2), who struck out 19 batters in a 2-0 Michigan win less than 24 hours before Friday's series finale.
Nebraska finished with seven hits.
Michigan (6-3) led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Unzicker tripled and reached home on an RBI sacrifice fly by Tristen Edwards.
For the second time in the series, the game went eight innings. Michigan plated a run in the top of the eighth to regain the lead at 4-3.
Unzicker began the bottom half on second (international tiebreaker rules) and the Wolverines intentionally walked Edwards. Gray, two outs later, fell behind the count 0-2, but fouled off several pitches before lining a hit to left field.
Nebraska will begin a three-game series against Purdue in Leesburg on Saturday. The Huskers and Boilermakers will play two games beginning at 3:15 p.m. and a single game at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.