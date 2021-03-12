Gray's walk-off hit lifts Huskers to upset of No. 23 Michigan in softball

It's only eighth game of her NU career, but Sydney Gray has a collegiate softball moment she'll likely hold on to for a long time.

Down to her final strike, the freshman from Tucson, Arizona, delivered a walk-off two-out, two-run single to left field to lift Nebraska to a 5-4 upset of No. 23 Michigan in eight innings Friday in Leesburg, Florida.

The Huskers (4-5) trailed 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 before Gray's game-winning hit and avoided a three-game sweep in the process.

Senior Rylie Unzicker, batting leadoff for the first time in her career, went 2-for-4 with a triple and tied a career high with three runs scored.

Junior right-hander Courtney Wallace (3-1) earned the win in relief of freshman righty Kaylin Kinney. She tossed the final 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two earned.

Nebraska had better success against Michigan junior pitcher Alex Storako (3-2), who struck out 19 batters in a 2-0 Michigan win less than 24 hours before Friday's series finale.

Nebraska finished with seven hits.

Michigan (6-3) led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Unzicker tripled and reached home on an RBI sacrifice fly by Tristen Edwards.