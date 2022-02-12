Gray's big day at the plate against Drake helps Husker softball team bounce back from earlier loss

Sydney Gray drove in five runs to lead the Nebraska softball team to a 10-1 win against Drake in six innings during the second day of the UNI-Dome Classic on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Huskers bounced back after losing to Iowa State 7-3 earlier in the morning.

After some offensive struggles in their first three games of the tournament, the Huskers (2-2) broke out in a big way against Drake, cranking out 12 hits.

Gray had three of them in her best day as a Husker.

The sophomore third baseman knocked in a run on a single in the first inning, drove a two-run homer to left in the third and doubled in two more runs in the sixth inning to position NU for a mercy-run victory.

Brooke Andrews had two doubles and Courtney Wallace had two hits, including a triple.

Wallace, making her second start of the weekend, limited Drake to two hits and struck out five over five innings.

In NU's first game of the day, Iowa State's Mikayla Ramos broke a 3-3 tie with a fourth-inning grand slam, which proved to be the difference.

Ramos' shot sparked a Cyclone team that jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on two hits, a walk and a hit batter against Husker sophomore Kaylin Kinney (0-1), who settled down to retire six straight over the second and third innings.

The Husker offense answered in the top of the second inning with its own three-run frame, which was sparked by Mya Felder's RBI single.

The NU bats were not able to keep it going over the final four innings, though sophomore Abbie Squier did have a career day with three hits, including a triple.

Nebraska will close out the UNI-Dome Classic with Sunday's game against South Dakota State.

