Grand slams are the story as Huskers and Rutgers split doubleheader

A pair of grand slams sent the Nebraska and Rutgers softball teams to doubleheader-splitting victories Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Huskers got a tone-setting grand slam from junior Peyton Glatter in an 8-1 victory in the first game. Rutgers broke a tie in Game 2 with a fifth-inning grand slam to take the second contest, 10-6.

NU (11-8) will aim for the series win at 10 a.m. Sunday, while Rutgers (4-15) looks to salvage a four-game split.

Glatter's blast came in a five-run first inning for the Huskers, who never looked back in picking up their sixth win in seven games and eighth in 10 games.

Senior Rylie Unzicker opened the game with a single to right field, freshman Billie Andrews reached on a bunt single and senior Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a sacrifice fly brought home Unzicker and walk, Glatter, a Millard South graduate, sent the first pitch she saw over the wall in left center for her first career grand slam.

Sophomore Brooke Andrews, who homered twice in Friday's 12-3 win, had two hits, including an RBI double in the fourth inning. Edwards was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning to plate another run, and junior Courtney Wallace slapped an RBI single to center field in the sixth.