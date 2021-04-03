Glatter's grand slam sends Huskers to Saturday victory at Rutgers

Peyton Glatter hit a grand slam and Courtney Wallace pitched a complete-game five-hitter in leading the Nebraska softball team to an 8-1 win against Rutgers in the first of two games Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Glatter's blast came in a five-run first inning for the Huskers, who never looked back in picking up their sixth win in seven games.

Sophomore Brooke Andrews had two hits, including an RBI double in the fourth inning. Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning to plate another run, and Wallace slapped an RBI single to center field in the sixth.

Wallace improved to 5-2 after scattering five hits while striking out four.

