From left side of the infield to 'SportsCenter' Top 10 plays, Andrews sisters happy to share the spotlight

"I told them (Tuesday), 'You're not even 20 years old yet and you've already had your 15 minutes of fame on "SportsCenter." What's next?'" NU coach Rhonda Revelle joked.

What's next is the exciting part.

Once again, the Andrews sisters are sharing a portion of the infield, this time as Husker teammates. Brooke has stepped in nicely at third base following a season-ending injury to freshman Sydney Gray. Billie has started every game at shortstop this season. She gives the Huskers a defensive presence it has been lacking at short since the Alicia Armstrong days.

"We just kind of know each other's range and what we can get to, and we trust each other enough," said Brooke, who has been NU's starter at third for the past 20 contests, and can play at second or first.

Said Billie, "I love playing with Syd obviously, too, but I think to replace Syd with Brooke, it was comfortable for me because I've been playing with her for so long."

When the Andrews sisters were starring at Gretna High School, Billie played at short and Brooke was at second base. They were always 1-2 in the batting lineup. When you saw one, you saw the other.

That chemistry has spilled over into their Husker careers.