Freshmen carry Husker softball team to series-clinching win against Purdue

The new kids came to play Sunday for the Nebraska softball team.

Freshmen MJ Green, Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews and Caitlynn Neal — batting sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth in the lineup, respectively — combined for nine of the Huskers' 11 hits in a series-clinching 3-1 win against Purdue in Leesburg, Florida.

Green recorded her first multi-hit game (2-for-3) as a Husker, Gray was 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Andrews was 1-for-3 with an RBI double, and Neal finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The four accounted for both of Nebraska's RBIs against Purdue starter Sydney Bates (2-2), who blanked the Huskers a night earlier.

Green and Gray reached on back-to-back singles in the second inning. Green was later thrown out at home on an attempted double steal, but Andrews connected on an RBI double to get the Huskers on the board, and Neal followed with an RBI hit down the left-field line. She later scored on an error to give the Huskers a 3-0 lead.

Olivia Ferrell (3-4) earned the win. The senior right-hander allowed one run on six hits and struck out five in five innings of work. Junior Courtney Wallace pitched a perfect sixth and seventh to pick up her first save of the season.

Nebraska (6-6) finished the weekend at 3-3, picking up two wins against Purdue (4-8) and dropping two of three to No. 23 Michigan.

