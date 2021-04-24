 Skip to main content
Freshman Kinney sparks Husker softball in doubleheader split against Badgers
Freshman Kinney sparks Husker softball in doubleheader split against Badgers

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 4.24

Nebraska's Billie Andrews (right) knocks in two runs with a single in the fifth inning against Wisconsin on Saturday at Bowlin Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Nebraska softball team got a pick-me-up from its young players Saturday against Wisconsin.

Kaylin Kinney pitched the best game of her young college career and the Huskers scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 9-4 win against the Badgers in a doubleheader opener at Bowlin Stadium.

Wisconsin (14-17) responded with a 4-3 win in the nightcap to take a 2-1 series lead.

Sophomore Brooke Andrews had a career-high three hits and drove in two, and freshman Billie Andrews had two hits and two RBIs.

Kinney, a freshman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, entered the game as a reliever with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning. She induced a double play to end the threat. She followed by spinning five more strong innings to earn her first career win.

Nebraska (16-15) sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning. The scoring splurge included RBI hits from Brooke and Billie Andrews and Kinney.

Like it did in the day's first game, Wisconsin jumped to 2-0 lead in the first inning. Then it got a shining performance from pitcher Maddie Schwartz.

The junior right-hander, after giving up an infield single to NU's first batter, retired 11 straight.

The Huskers cracked the scoreboard in the sixth when Rylie Unzicker scored on an error. They added two more runs on an RBI hit from Peyton Glatter and a sacrifice fly from Caitlynn Neal to pull to within 4-3.

But Schwartz worked around a seventh-inning error to earn her second win in as many days.

NU and UW will close the series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 9, Wisconsin 4
Download PDF Box: Wisconsin 4, Nebraska 3

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

