Freshman Kinney sparks Husker softball in bounce-back win against Badgers

The Nebraska softball team got a pick-me-up from its young players Saturday against Wisconsin.

Kaylin Kinney pitched her best game of her young college career and the Huskers scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 9-4 win against the Badgers in a doubleheader opener at Bowlin Stadium.

The nightcap was scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. The Huskers evened the series at 1-1.

Sophomore Brooke Andrews had a career-high three hits, and drove in two, and freshman Billie Andrews had two hits and two RBIs.

Kinney, a freshman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, entered the game as a reliever with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning. She induced a double play to end the threat. She followed by spinning five more strong innings to earn her first career win.

Nebraska sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning. The scoring splurge included RBI hits from Brooke and Billie Andrews and Kinney.

