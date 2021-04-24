Freshman Kaylin Kinney treats herself to first career win on her birthday as Huskers, Badgers split two

Kinney, an Iowa Gatorade player of the year, called her first season "a process." She took a great step forward Saturday, Revelle said.

Kinney, a two-way player, entered the game in the second inning with the bases loaded and one out. She got out of the jam with a double play and then proceeded to spin her longest outing of the season. She moved the ball and changed speeds throughout the game.

"I thought she pitched with poise, with tempo, with movement, with change of speed and moving (the ball) through the zone,” Revelle said. “Those five things consistently over time make for a really good collegiate pitcher. I thought she really, really did a great job, so that’s a real, real bright spot."

Another bright spot for Nebraska came in the fifth inning when it wiped out a 4-3 deficit with six runs. NU sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame, and the scoring splurge included RBI hits from Brooke and Billie Andrews and Kinney.

Brooke Andrews finished with a career-best three hits — including two doubles — and two RBIs, and Billie Andrews had two hits and two RBIs.

“I kind of took it all in,” Kinney said of her first win. "I just reflected on how I played, but I flipped that switch as soon as the game was over.”