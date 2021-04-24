Freshman Kaylin Kinney treats herself to first career win on her birthday as Huskers, Badgers split two

Kaylin Kinney celebrated turning 20 on Saturday.
The Nebraska freshman spent her birthday at Bowlin Stadium, and better yet, she treated herself to her first collegiate victory.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native came on in relief of Olivia Ferrell, and kept Wisconsin off-balance for 5 2/3 innings in leading the Husker softball team to a 9-4 win in the first of two games Saturday.
The Badgers responded with a 4-3 win in the second contest, but NU coach Rhonda Revelle said she liked what she saw from her team, especially Kinney, who had pitched only 17 2/3 innings coming into the weekend while Ferrell and Courtney Wallace have received the majority of the innings.
"I was just trying to stay within myself and just focus on what I can control and focus on getting outs and helping the Red team win,” said Kinney, who limited Wisconsin to four hits and struck out four, and pitched another scoreless two innings in Game 2. “I really tried to work on my routine and just my tempo.
“It’s been something that I’ve really been focusing in bullpens and in practices because (at the) beginning of the season it just wasn’t there.”
So it goes with freshman pitchers who spend a lot of their first seasons adjusting to college hitters and college strike zones.
Kinney, an Iowa Gatorade player of the year, called her first season "a process." She took a great step forward Saturday, Revelle said.
Kinney, a two-way player, entered the game in the second inning with the bases loaded and one out. She got out of the jam with a double play and then proceeded to spin her longest outing of the season. She moved the ball and changed speeds throughout the game.
"I thought she pitched with poise, with tempo, with movement, with change of speed and moving (the ball) through the zone,” Revelle said. “Those five things consistently over time make for a really good collegiate pitcher. I thought she really, really did a great job, so that’s a real, real bright spot."
Another bright spot for Nebraska came in the fifth inning when it wiped out a 4-3 deficit with six runs. NU sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame, and the scoring splurge included RBI hits from Brooke and Billie Andrews and Kinney.
Brooke Andrews finished with a career-best three hits — including two doubles — and two RBIs, and Billie Andrews had two hits and two RBIs.
“I kind of took it all in,” Kinney said of her first win. "I just reflected on how I played, but I flipped that switch as soon as the game was over.”
Wisconsin’s Maddie Schwartz followed her Friday victory against the Huskers with a better performance. Behind a tough slurve ball, she limited NU to five hits — all to left-handed batters — and walked only one in leading the Badgers to a 4-3 win in the second contest. The junior right-hander induced 14 groundouts, and retired 11 straight at one point.
NU (16-15) trailed 4-0 — all four Wisconsin runs came off the bat of Megan Donahue — before scratching across three runs in the sixth inning. One run scored on an error, another on an RBI blooper from Peyton Glatter and the third on a sacrifice fly.
But Schwartz worked around the seventh-inning error to seal the win and a 2-1 series lead for Wisconsin (14-17), which has won nine of 11 games.
“We had a shot there at the end, but what I do appreciate about this group is we don’t quit," Revelle said. "In that regard I feel like we’re moving the needle in the right direction and building this program with a championship (mindset) and pedigree.
“Do we still have to plug in some pieces? Absolutely. But I thought today was a forward step for Nebraska softball.”
Nebraska and Wisconsin will finish the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
