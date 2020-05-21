Former Lincoln Southwest standout Carson Fischer transferring from NU to Northern Colorado
  • Updated
Nebraska outfielder Carson Fischer, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, announced Thursday she is transferring to Northern Colorado.

A former city standout is heading west. 

Carson Fischer announced Thursday she is transferring to Northern Colorado after two years with the Nebraska softball program. 

Fischer, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, earned Super-State honors in 2017, hitting .570 with 55 RBIs and 13 homers as a senior. 

Fischer committed to the Huskers as a high school sophomore in 2015. 

The Denton native appeared in 42 games for Rhonda Revelle's group, primarily as a pinch runner. She recorded 10 career at-bats. 

