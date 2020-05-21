Former Lincoln Southwest standout Carson Fischer transferring from NU to Northern Colorado

A former city standout is heading west.
Carson Fischer announced Thursday she is transferring to Northern Colorado after two years with the Nebraska softball program.
Fischer, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, earned Super-State honors in 2017, hitting .570 with 55 RBIs and 13 homers as a senior.
Fischer committed to the Huskers as a high school sophomore in 2015.
The Denton native appeared in 42 games for Rhonda Revelle's group, primarily as a pinch runner. She recorded 10 career at-bats.
