Former Husker MJ Knighten coaches San Diego to two wins against Huskers

MJ Knighten had an outstanding career playing for Rhonda Revelle at Nebraska.

On Tuesday, the former All-American coached against her former coach.

Behind a couple strong pitching performances, the Knighten-led Toreros swept a doubleheader from the Huskers, winning the first game 4-2 and the second 4-0 in San Diego.

Nebraska (15-9) concluded its California road trip at 4-3.

Courtney Rose pitched a complete-game shutout in the nightcap, scattering six hits (all singles) while walking just one Husker.

San Diego (13-17) played a run in the second inning, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

In the first game, Madison Earnshaw held the Huskers to six hits in a complete-game effort. San Diego scored three runs in the second inning.

Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell took the loss after giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits. She struck out six.

Ferrell and the Husker defense had one shaky inning, and San Diego capitalized. The Toreros loaded the bases on an inning-opening single, a walk and an error.

Alexia Torculas then threw a bases-loaded walk on eight pitches, Izzy Owen drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Joecellia Roberts singled in a run,

Mya Felder had three hits, including a double, for the NU. Billie Andrews extended her hit streak to 20 games.

Courtney Wallace took the loss in the nightcap.

Knighten is in her second season leading the San Diego program.

