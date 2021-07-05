Former Husker Kiki Stokes named head softball coach at Upper Iowa

Kiki Stokes was known for her running abilities on the base paths and in center field during an All-America career at Nebraska.

Now she's running her own college softball program.

The former Husker was named head coach at Division II Upper Iowa on Monday. She spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at South Dakota State.

"I'm really excited to meet all the student-athletes, coaches, and Peacock nation!," Stokes said in a statement. "Upper Iowa is a special place with a great tradition. I am truly humbled to be here and get the softball program back to a championship level."

With Stokes on staff, South Dakota State went 43-8 this past season, winning the Summit League and reaching the NCAA Tournament. Stokes' familiarity with Nebraska also boosted the Jackrabbits' recruiting imprint in the state. SDSU picked up commitments from pitcher Tori Kniesche (Wayne), Brooke Dumont (Papillion-La Vista) and Mia Jarecki (Papillion-La Vista) with Stokes on staff.

"We are going to do great things here," Stokes said. "There's a great deal of talent in the Midwest and the state of Iowa has a great pool to recruit from."

Stokes was a two-time All-American at Nebraska where she batted .350 and set a school record for runs scored (200).