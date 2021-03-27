Former Gretna standout Andrews finding her stride at the plate, and so too are the Huskers, who take two more from Penn State

Billie Andrews hit 57 home runs in high school, so it was only a matter of time before she showcased that power at the next level.

On Saturday, in her 44th at-bat in Husker red, the freshman shortstop popped one over the fence in right field in the first of two games against Penn State at Bowlin Stadium.

Andrews has found her stride, and so too have the Huskers, who combined for 21 hits and 18 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Nittany Lions. NU won the first game 8-2 and used an eight-run inning to take the second 10-2 in five innings.

The bottom of the lineup sparked the Huskers (9-6) in Friday’s 9-0 series-opening shutout. In the first game Saturday, the top three in the lineup card — Tristen Edwards, Andrews and Cam Ybarra — combined to go 8-for-10 with five RBIs. In Game 2, eight Huskers had hits, including Andrews, Sydney Gray and Anni Raley, who each had two.

“To me when you get something like that, you can have a good team,” NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. “Hitting’s hard, right? It’s hard for the top of the lineup to be on and the bottom of the lineup to be always on.

“It’s just important that somebody is on.”