For the first time in a long time, Huskers' softball team setting foot on infield dirt ahead of unusual schedule

The Huskers were scheduled to practice outdoors for the first time Thursday at the game facility in Florida. They'll play Indiana twice on Friday, Michigan State twice on Saturday and Ohio State twice on Sunday.

They'll return to Florida in two weeks for games against Michigan and Purdue before the Big Ten schedule goes to home sites the rest of the way.

It will be a challenge, for sure, Revelle said. The Huskers have eight freshmen, including four or five expected to start immediately, and it's always good to use the nonconference portion of the schedule to get their feet under them.

Instead, they'll be adjusting on the Big Ten fly.

"It's like 'game on' right out the gate," Revelle said. "I also think the benefit of it is every game means something right from the get-go, so your sense of urgency, your sense of focus and your sense of prioritization is at a very high point."

The Huskers and the college softball landscape hit a low point last March when the COVID-19 pandemic halted everything. Nebraska was 9-14.

With a lot of young players, a lost spring season could have stunted the growth of a program trying to rebuild. But Revelle saw the opposite effect.