Five softball sophomores could be starting this year, but here's why the Huskers are not feeling so young

A 9 a.m. game Friday means the Husker softball team will be up well before the sun.

Don't expect any Huskers to hit the snooze button. It is, after all, the start of a new season.

"I will say with this season, the excitement is a calm excitement," Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said this week.

Nine months after finishing a conference-only season at 22-22, the Huskers welcome a fresh start and a new mindset. Though Nebraska hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016, the longest drought in program history, the players are not afraid to put it out there: they believe they have what it takes to get back to the postseason.

To get there, Revelle, who is beginning her 30th season with NU, will rely on several seniors, including two in the circle, and a young bunch that forms the future of the program. When the Huskers open against Omaha on Friday, up to five sophomores could be starting.

That's more than half the lineup card. Yet, the Huskers don't feel that young.

"The thing that I think is cornerstone is that we're really not young even though we might start up to five sophomores," Revelle said. "A lot of them had significant playing time last year."

Billie Andrews started all 44 games at shortstop, had 153 plate appearances and was one of two freshmen named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Sydney Gray was performing well as a freshman, too, starting 14 games at third base before an ACL injury ended her season.

Kaylin Kinney flashed power as a designated hitter and also picked up valuable innings in the circle. She's expected to take on a bigger role as a pitcher this year, working alongside seniors Courtney Wallace and Olivia Ferrell.

The Husker coaches also are high on outfielders Caitlynn Neal and Abbie Squier. Neal started at all three outfield positions.

The sophomores each worked through some slumps and growing pains last year, but they also had plenty of highs, showing why the coaches were not afraid to throw them into the fire.

Now comes the opportunity to show what kind of jump they can make.

"They're extremely eager," Revelle said of the sophomores. "There's been a lot of growth and a lot of work that they've put in."

Cam Ybarra, one of six seniors on the team, said she's seen a lot of physical growth from the sophomore class, but emotional and mental growth, too.

"I think that being a freshman and coming in, especially getting opportunities right off the bat, it's scary and you want to step up and be there for your team, but you don't know how because you've never faced these pitchers," said Ybarra, who will have two sophomores starting to her right in Andrews and Gray. "I think they have definitely grown on the mental toughness part, dealing with failure, which is 75% of our game."

Andrews, Gray, Kinney, Squier and Neal combined for 114 starts last year, but they'll meet a new challenge this year.

Because of the unique nature of last year's season, they'll be competing in their first 56-game schedule. The long haul, Ybarra said.

That means an increase in travel, especially during the first part of the season when NU will be on the road for seven of the first eight weekends.

The Huskers believe they are ready.

"I feel like this team has worked differently than we have in the last few years, and they have earned the right to take the field with confidence coming into this weekend," Revelle said.

Weekend lookahead

Tournament: Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Huskers' schedule: Friday—vs. Omaha, 9 a.m.; at Northern Iowa, 1:30 p.m.; Saturday—vs. Iowa State, 8 a.m.; vs. Drake, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday—vs. South Dakota State, 9 a.m.

Of note: Three NU foes in the field — South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa State — were in the NCAA Tournament last year, and all three return their key pitchers. It's possible Nebraska sees South Dakota State's Tori Kniesche, who was a two-time Super-State first-team pitcher at Wayne.

