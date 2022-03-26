Finale of Huskers' softball series at Michigan canceled

Saturday's finale of the Nebraska softball team's three-game series at No. 19 Michigan was canceled because of inclement weather.

The temperature in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was 33 degrees with a wind chill of 24 at game time, below the Big Ten cold-weather policy's threshold to play.

The Huskers swept the first two games of the series in a doubleheader on Friday, winning 3-2 in the first game behind Ava Bredwell's two-run homer, then taking the second game 7-4 behind home runs by Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra. Courtney Wallace earned the save in the first game, then pitched a complete game in the second.

Friday's sweep was the first time Michigan has been swept in a conference series at home since 2001. It was also the first time Michigan has lost a Big Ten home series and lost two conference games at home in a season since 2014.

The Huskers return to Bowlin Stadium on Tuesday to face Creighton at 5 p.m.

