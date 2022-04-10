Ferrell's extra-innings blast sends Huskers to 12th straight softball win

Olivia Ferrell may be known more for her pitching but the senior delivered a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Husker softball team to a 7-5 win against Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Huskers have won 12 straight.

NU (27-9, 7-0 Big Ten) was near a 12th straight win in the seventh inning, leading 5-4. But Michigan State, down to its last out, tied it on a solo home run from Jess Mabrey against Ferrell, who entered the game in the seventh.

The Spartans (20-19, 1-8) threatened to walk it off in the bottom of the eighth after a lead-off walk, but Ferrell got out of trouble with a groundout and two fly balls.

Abbie Squier reached base on an error in the top of the ninth and then Ferrell connected with a pitch on the outside part of the plate.

Billie Andrews had three hits and Mya Felder and Ferrell each drove in two runs.

Nebraska and Michigan State are scheduled to play the second game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0