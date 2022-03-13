Ferrell's big weekend and Andrews' big day at the plate help Huskers salvage Sunday split

Billie Andrews had a career day at the plate and Olivia Ferrell had one of her best weekends as a Husker as the Nebraska softball team concluded a 4-1 weekend with a 9-0 shutout of Long Beach State on Sunday in Long Beach, California.

The Huskers (15-7) began the day with a 7-3 loss to Central Florida before Andrews and Ferrell got the Huskers back on track.

Ferrell (9-3) pitched a complete game, scattered four hits, including three singles, and struck out 10. She picked up three wins over the weekend and lowered her earned-run average to 2.20.

Andrews, meanwhile, drove in a career-high five runs against Long Beach State (9-14). The sophomore shortstop went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer, her 14th of the season.

Andrews, who is riding a 19-game hitting streak, hit a solo shot in the sixth and added a bases-clearing triple in the seventh. The Gretna graduate is already 10th in school history for homers in a season.

Mya Felder also homered.

Cam Ybarra and Courtney Wallace each had two hits.

In Sunday's first game, UCF took advantage of five Husker errors to pull away for a win. The Knights (21-7) pushed their win streak to 10 games with the win.

The Huskers pulled to within 4-3 in the fifth inning. Ava Bredwell opened with a double to left-center field and Cam Ybarra drove her in on a triple. Sydney Gray followed with an RBI double and scored on Felder's single to right field.

The Knights answered. They plated one run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh on three hits and an error.

Wallace (6-3) suffered the loss despite striking out a career-high 10 batters. She pitched a complete game and allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and six walks.

Gray had two hits for the Huskers.

