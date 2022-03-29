Ferrell twirls one-hitter as Husker offense explodes to rout Creighton in rivalry revival

Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle knew Olivia Ferrell brought her "A" game Tuesday.

The fifth-year senior pitcher dominated in a 15-0 win over Creighton at Bowlin Stadium. Ferrell struck out eight and allowed just one hit in the first meeting between the two in-state teams since 2019.

It was the Huskers' largest win over Creighton in the 124-meeting series.

“From pitch one, I just thought she had a really good rhythm,” Revelle said. “She was really good today and I am really proud of her. You get an in-state rivalry sometimes and you wonder if a pitcher is going to feel a little amped up to start the game, but I thought she came in with a really good cadence.”

Ferrell was dominant in the first inning. She allowed a walk but struck out three.

“I was just trying to put up zeroes,” she said. “That’s just what we have been doing all year every time we go out there. That’s just my goal every inning.”

The one hit she allowed was a bloop single off the bat of Madelin Vejvoda.

“You look up (at the hits column on the scoreboard) and it says one, you are like, darn, but as long as we got a win that day and I am putting up a zero, it is all good,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell now has a 2.24 ERA on the season, a career-best so far for her. A key reason for that is having another good pitcher behind her in Courtney Wallace.

“I know she has my back and I have hers,” Ferrell said. “That really helps kind of take the load a little bit and attack every weekend.”

The Husker offense backed her up right away. They put up six runs in the first inning, including Abbie Squier's two-run home run.

They scored eight in the fourth inning to slam the door, with Cam Ybarra hitting a three-run homer as part of her three-hit, four-RBI performance.

Caitlynn Neal also hit her first career home run in the third.

“I’ve been really proud of our offense,” Revelle said. “They are really buying into our game plans, and we were able to execute well against (Kate) Mullally in the first inning and then it took us a while to get to (Mikayla) Santa Cruz. But I feel like we were able to make some good adjustments and do some good things.”

Despite all the run production, the team had only nine hits. But they worked five walks and were hit by pitches twice.

“That is a part of team offense,” Revelle said. “You take what they give you. We are trying to attack pitches in the zone and leave stuff out of the zone alone, and I thought we did a nice job of that today.”

Now 22-9 on the season, Nebraska hosts Rutgers for three Big Ten games this weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.