Ferrell leads Huskers to 16th straight win as Huskers shut down Gophers

Sydney Gray clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning, Olivia Ferrell spun some more zeroes and the Nebraska softball kept its winning ways going Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers' win streak is now 16 after they put away Minnesota 7-0 in the series opener. NU (31-9) also remains unbeaten in league play at 11-0.

NU's Abbie Squier had a two-run double in the third inning and Cam Ybarra roped a solo home run to right in the fifth.

Ferrell lowered her earned-run average to 1.89 with a complete-game effort. It's the second straight weekend series in which the senior right-hander has thrown a shutout to open the series.

The Elkhorn South graduate allowed only two three to one of the Big Ten's top offenses.

Nebraska hasn't lost a game since March 15.

The Huskers and Gophers (18-16-1, 5-5 Big Ten) will resume their series at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

