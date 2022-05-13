Ferrell gets out of jam and then delivers game-winning hit to lift NU in Big Ten softball semifinals

Liv Ferrell worked her way out of a two-runner jam in the top of the seventh inning.

In the bottom half, the senior delivered with the bat.

Ferrell hit a deep double to right-center field, scoring Kaylin Kinney from second base for the Nebraska softball team in a 2-1 walk-off win against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Friday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The second-seeded Huskers will play either Northwestern or Michigan in Saturday's 10 a.m. final. NU will be playing in the Big Ten tourney for the second time and first since 2015.

Ferrell, not known for her offense, hadn't recorded an at-bat in more than a month.

Ohio State had two runners on with no outs in the top of the seventh with the game tied at 1-1. But Ferrell, who pitched the final three innings, struck out Jaycee Ruberti and induced a pair of pop outs to end the threat.

Courtney Wallace and Ferrell combined to limit the Buckeyes to six hits, five of them singles.

