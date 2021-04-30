 Skip to main content
Ferrell dominant in leading Huskers to series-opening win against Maryland
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 4.30

Nebraska's Cam Ybarra (left) and Sarah Yocom celebrate the Huskers' 2-1 win against Maryland during the first game of a softball doubleheader Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Olivia Ferrell spun one of her best games of the season in leading the Nebraska softball team to a series-opening 2-1 win against Maryland on Friday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Ferrell, who was limited to five-plus innings in the entire series last week against Wisconsin, threw a seven-inning complete game. The senior right-hander struck out four and limited the Terrapins to three base knocks, two of them infield hits.

She retired 13 straight at one point, and 14 of the final 15 she faced.

Billie Andrews hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first, and junior Anni Raley drove in senior Tristen Edwards in the fourth.

The Huskers (17-16) and Terps (14-19) are scheduled to play Game 2 of the four-game series at approximately 5:25 p.m. Friday.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 2, Maryland 1

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

SOFTBALL FRIDAY

Nebraska 2-x, Maryland 1-x

SATURDAY

Maryland at Nebraska

3 p.m.

