'Liv Ferrell, wow:' NU right-hander follows strong opening act with closing touch against Terps

Ferrell said her focus was to attack Maryland’s hitters and she had great success with her fastball, which is not considered strongest pitch. She retired 13 straight batters and 14 of the final 15 in Game 1, and only needed 89 pitches (an average of about 12 pitches per inning) to wrap up her sixth complete game of the season.

Her low pitch count played a factor in her appearance in Game 2 when Maryland (14-20), trailing 4-3, had runners on first and second with one out against Wallace in the sixth inning.

Revelle turned to the hot arm.

Ferrell coaxed the next two Maryland batters into a fly out to center and ground out to third. She retired the side in order in the seventh.

“It was good because I knew I had to force,” Ferrell said of entering the game with runners on. “It’s always easier when you come in with that in mind. My defense, right when I came in, was like, ‘Let’s get two,’ and I was like ‘That sounds like a great idea.’”

The Huskers had just enough offense to pick up the sweep.