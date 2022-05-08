Felder's walk-off hit sends Huskers to series win against Indiana

Mya Felder delivered a walk-off single for the Nebraska softball team as it defeated Indiana 5-4 in the regular-season finale Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

Nebraska loaded the bases after a pair of base hits by Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra in the eighth inning.

The Huskers took a 2-0 lead after four innings, but a three-run homer by Brittany Ford in the fifth put Indiana ahead.

Andrews hit her team-high 19th homer run of the year and Sydney Gray went deep two batters later to give NU the lead. Gray’s homer was the team’s 74th of the season, a new program record.

Brianna Copeland scored on a groundout in the seventh inning to tie the game with two outs.

Kaylin Kinney struck out five in her five innings in the circle, before Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace relieved her.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.