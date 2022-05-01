Felder, Glatter make sure Husker softball team leaves Ohio State with a win

In need to stop another two-game weekend skid, the Nebraska softball team got a spark from Mya Felder.

The junior first baseman doubled twice and knocked in four runs to lead the Huskers to a 9-1, five-inning win against Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Nebraska (35-13, 15-4 Big Ten) salvaged a game after Ohio State (31-14, 11-8) took the first two games, including a walk-off win Saturday.

There was no such drama in the finale.

Peyton Glatter, who has been swinging a hot bat recently, swatted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, and the lead was 6-0 two frames later.

Cam Ybarra and Glatter hit back-to-back singles and both scored on Felder's first double of the game. Sydney Gray later later added a two-run single.

Felder hit a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning to put the Huskers in position for a mercy-rule win.

The Huskers, who saw Lexie Handley for the third straight day, had much better success against the left-hander. Handley (19-8) have up six earned runs on eight hits.

Olivia Ferrell (18-6) tossed a complete game to earn the win. She dodged some trouble throughout the game, including in the second inning when Ohio State loaded the bases with no outs and the batter at the plate, Avery Clark, worked a 3-0 count.

But Clark struck out swinging. Ferrell then induced an infield pop-out and struck out the next batter to escape trouble.

Nebraska lost its first two games last week at Wisconsin before winning the Sunday finale.

Northwestern swept Iowa over the weekend, so NU remains 2½ games back of the first-place Wildcats in the Big Ten standings with one more weekend series to go. NU will host Indiana beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Northwestern closes against Minnesota.

