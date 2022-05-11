Extra cuts — and the long ball — have the Husker softball team in line for a longer season

About 14 hours after a woeful hitting performance against Indiana, Nebraska softball assistant coach Lori Sippel arrived to the sight of multiple vehicles in the parking lot outside the Alex Gordon Training Complex on Saturday morning.

She immediately called Rhonda Revelle.

Players are here.

"What do you mean? It's 9 o'clock," the Husker head coach told Sippel, her longtime assistant.

Nebraska's game that day wasn't until 4 p.m., but clearly, the Husker players wanted to get plenty of cuts in to avoid a repeat of Friday's showing. What followed was a 7-2 win against the Hoosiers. On Sunday, the power was back, too.

After going two games without hitting a home run, the Huskers belted three in a 5-4 walk-off win to end the regular season. Sophomore Billie Andrews hit her 19th, and later in the same inning sophomore Sydney Gray clubbed the milestone shot.

It was the Huskers' 74th homer of the season, a team record.

The long ball has quite a presence in college softball now, and Nebraska is no exception.

"It's made for higher-scoring games," Revelle says of what the increase in homers has done for the game. "You get behind and you think you're only a couple swings away from being back in the ballgame."

The 2014 Nebraska team that reached the NCAA Super Regionals hit 73 homers, but did so in 62 games. The 2016 squad hit 65 in 56 games. This year's team has hit more in much fewer games (51).

Just as impressive, the Huskers are getting power contributions up and down the lineup.

Gray has 11 homers, senior Cam Ybarra has nine, sophomore Abbie Squier has seven and junior Brooke Andrews has five. Fifteen of the 17 Huskers have hit at least one homer.

Billie Andrews, of course, leads the way with 19.

NU also is well on its way to breaking the school record for slugging percentage. The Huskers are at .546 now.

What's leading to the power surge for the Huskers (37-14)? It's not the Wheaties. It's quick-twitch muscles, something hitting coach Diane Miller has always looked for when recruiting, Revelle notes.

But mostly, it goes back to days like Saturday when the Huskers are in the cages seven hours before first pitch.

"There's really no secrets to success," Revelle said. "The secret to success is intentional work, quality reps and putting in the quantity that it takes."

In turn, the Huskers are planting several softballs into the grass behind the outfield fence, including seven grand slams, which is one off from tying the school record.

Though the Huskers have the speed and skill to manufacture runs in other ways, the long ball is indeed a key to their success. NU is 20-1 when it hits two or more homers in a game.

Nebraska will look to pad its season record beginning Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament in East Lansing, Michigan. NU, which earned a first-round bye after finishing second in the Big Ten standings, will play Penn State (32-21) at 10 a.m. on BTN. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 2-1 in eight innings Wednesday.

For most Huskers, this will be their first Big Ten Tournament after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the 2020 season and the altered 2021 schedule.

"I think they're taking it in stride," Revelle said. "It's nice to have a bye; it's been a long time since Nebraska has had a bye in the Big Ten Tournament. It feels like postseason and we just hope we can continue to be in postseason for a few weeks."

The Huskers entered the week ranked No. 30 in the RPI, which puts them in a good spot to land an NCAA Tournament at-large bid if they don't win the league tournament.

Briefly

* Nebraska did not play Penn State during the regular season.

* Millard West graduate Lexie Black lifted the Nittany Lions to their 2-1 win Wednesday with a walk-off RBI single.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

