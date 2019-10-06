Former Nebraska All-American Taylor Edwards has been named an alternate for the USA Women's National Team, which will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Edwards, who was a backup catcher on the 2018 national team that won the Softball World Championship, was one of 18 players selected to the team. Among those making the team are Monica Abbott, Cat Osterman and Kelsey Stewart.
Edwards was a four-year starter at Nebraska, and she finished with 17 school records. She ended her collegiate career ranked second in school history in RBIs (202), third in runs scored (177), fifth in doubles (41), sixth in in hits (220) and 14th in batting average (.327).
Edwards is currently a volunteer assistant coach for the Huskers.