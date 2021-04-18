Edwards' late blast helps Huskers snap a 14-game losing streak against the Gophers

Tristen Edwards got a rare pitch over the middle of the plate, and she didn't miss.

The Nebraska senior's two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning broke a tie game and lifted the Husker softball team to a 6-4 win against No. 24 Minnesota on Sunday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis.

With the victory, Nebraska (15-13) avoided a four-game sweep and snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Gophers that dated to the 2015 season. The Huskers also halted Minnesota's eight-game winning streak.

Junior Courtney Wallace (7-5) earned the win. She pitched five innings and allowed four runs on five hits and four walks. Senior Olivia Ferrell pitched two scoreless innings to earn her first save of the season.

It was a much different outcome for the Husker offense after finishing 2-for-39 at the plate during Saturday's doubleheader. NU finished with 11 hits against Autumn Pease, who threw a no-hitter a day earlier, and Amber Fiser (10-5).

Anni Raley had a career day for the Huskers. The junior catcher went 3-for-4 and her two-run homer to left in the fourth inning gave the Huskers a 3-1 lead. NU extended the lead to 4-1 on Edwards' RBI single.