Edwards' five-RBI day leads Huskers past Cal to snap four-game skid
View Comments

Edwards' five-RBI day leads Huskers past Cal to snap four-game skid

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska softball team used a five-run fourth inning to cruise past California 8-2 in a Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic game Saturday in Cathedral City, California.

The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Huskers, who benefited from four strong innings from Lindsey Walljasper. The sophomore allowed just one run on six hits.

After taking an early 2-0 lead in the fourth on Tristen Edwards home run, Nebraska built a comfortable lead in the following inning — and Edwards, who finished with five RBIs, was again at the center of the rally. She hit a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch.

Olivia Ferrell pitched the final three innings of the game and allowed one run for Nebraska (6-6), which will play Washington in the nightcap Saturday night. 

Nebraska softball logo 2014

Mary Nutter Classic

In Palm Springs, Calif.

Nebraska's games

Saturday: Nebraska 8, California 2; Nebraska vs. No. 2 Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Nebraska vs. No. 7 Florida, 11 a.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News