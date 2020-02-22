Edwards' five-RBI day leads Huskers past Cal to snap four-game skid

The Nebraska softball team used a five-run fourth inning to cruise past California 8-2 in a Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic game Saturday in Cathedral City, California.
The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Huskers, who benefited from four strong innings from Lindsey Walljasper. The sophomore allowed just one run on six hits.
After taking an early 2-0 lead in the fourth on Tristen Edwards home run, Nebraska built a comfortable lead in the following inning — and Edwards, who finished with five RBIs, was again at the center of the rally. She hit a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch.
Olivia Ferrell pitched the final three innings of the game and allowed one run for Nebraska (6-6), which will play Washington in the nightcap Saturday night.