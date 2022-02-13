Early lead doesn't hold for Husker softball team against South Dakota State

Abbie Squier gave the Nebraska softball team an early two-run lead with one swing, but it couldn't hold up in a 6-2 loss to South Dakota State in the UNI-Dome Classic on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Huskers closed the tournament at 2-3.

Papillion-La Vista graduate and freshman catcher Brooke Dumont broke a 2-2 tie with a sixth-inning RBI double to spark the Jackrabbits (3-2). Cylie Halvorson then put the game away later in the inning with a three-run homer to left field. Five of SDSU's six runs came in the sixth.

The Huskers struck in the third inning when Squier, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, hit her second homer of the weekend, giving NU a 2-0 lead against SDSU pitcher and Wayne graduate Tori Kniesche.

NU had a chance for a bigger inning as Olivia Ferrell and Peyton Glatter each drew walks, forcing the Jackrabbits to change pitchers.

Emma Hardin induced a pop out to end the threat. NU also had two runners on in the fifth and sixth innings, but couldn't add more runs.

Squier and Ferrell each had two hits.

Courtney Wallace (2-1) took the loss after giving up four hits, three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

