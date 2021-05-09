Doocy shuts down shorthanded Nebraska softball team again

For the second time in the series, Iowa ace pitcher Allison Doocy dazzled against the shorthanded Nebraska softball team, leading the Hawkeyes to a 6-1 win in the first of two games Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Doocy (10-4) pitched a complete game, striking out 11 while allowing only four hits. The only run she gave up came on an RBI single from NU junior Courtney Wallace in the sixth inning.

Doocy allowed only one hit in Iowa's 1-0 series-opening win Friday.

The Hawkeyes scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take early command. The frame included a bases-clearing, two-out double from Denali Loecker.

NU and Iowa were to wrap up the series Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers have been playing the entire series without five players.

"Five Nebraska softball student-athletes did not travel to Iowa this weekend," NU said in a statement. "The five student-athletes will be available to compete next weekend at Northwestern. Nebraska Athletics will have no further comment."