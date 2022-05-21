A 'micro moment' in the form of an error leads the big finish for Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska

STILLWATER, Okla. — Nebraska had Oklahoma State on its heels midway through Saturday's NCAA Tournament game at Cowgirl Stadium.

A Husker fielding error allowed the Cowgirls to get their feet back under them, and then the floodgates opened.

No. 7 Oklahoma State (43-12) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a 7-4 softball win. Nebraska will play either Fordham or North Texas in an elimination game on Saturday night.

If the Huskers (41-15) win, they'll get another shot at the Cowgirls on Sunday.

An upset began to brew in the fourth inning Saturday. After loading the bases in the top of the inning, Courtney Wallace knocked in two runs on a single to give the Huskers a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom half, OSU's Hayley Busby hit a one-out single and Julia Cottrill drew a walk. Kiley Naomi, the No. 9 hitter, hit a ball to shortstop Billie Andrews, but her throw to get the lead runner at third was off the mark. Busby scored to tie the game.

That turned the lineup over to Chelsea Alexander, who chopped a single to center field to break a 2-2 tie.

"Here's what I do know about this time of the year," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "It's usually one play that really changes the constitution of a game. It comes down to just really to micro moments, and that was a micro moment that really changed the complexion of the game."

Katelynn Carwile added an RBI double to cap a four-run blitz in the fourth inning for the Cowgirls, who had eight hits over the final three innings after recording just three over the first three.

After NU took a 2-1 lead, Oklahoma State scored the game's next six runs.

"This time of year, errors, they eat you up, and they're like walks and hit by pitches and all those kind of things," OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. "When it happened, I was like, 'We have a chance to go,' and good things happened."

Morgan Daly, the Cowgirls' No. 2 pitcher, allowed only five hits to earn the complete-game win. She retired eight straight after giving up Wallace's hit in the fourth.

Andrews blasted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh. It was the sophomore's 20th homer of the season.

Wallace took the loss after pitching 3 1/3 innings. Sophomore Kaylin Kinney pitched the final 2 2/3.

The loss snapped Nebraska's six-game win streak.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.