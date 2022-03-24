Confidence, vision training has Billie Andrews slugging at the Husker record books

In Nebraska's season opener, Billie Andrews cracked a tooth sliding into home plate.

It didn't faze the Husker sophomore, who blasted two home runs later in the game against Omaha.

A cracked tooth or opposing pitching, not much is slowing down Andrews more than a month into the softball season. The Gretna graduate has blasted 16 home runs, which already is a single-season school record for a sophomore, and she's on pace to fly by Ali Viola's single-season record of 22.

Andrews has always had the power element in her arsenal — she smacked almost 60 homers in high school — but even Andrews didn't see this coming.

"Early in the season it just really clicked for me, and I guess I surprised myself," she said.

Yes, things are clicking offensively for Andrews, who is having one of the best starts in program history.

Andrews is hitting a team-best .415, recently had a 23-game hitting streak and those 16 round-trippers — nine to the opposite field — lead the country.

Some of them have been moonshots, including two that traveled over the scoreboard that towers over left field at Bowlin Stadium a couple of weeks ago.

Andrews leads the Big Ten in slugging (.979) and runs scored (32), and is second in RBIs (35). Her 23-game hitting streak was the best by a Husker since Taylor Edwards (25) in 2014.

Confidence has a lot to do with Andrews' early success. But a lot of it goes back to the offseason.

When Andrews wasn't in Lincoln, she was at home in Gretna hitting with her sister Brooke, a junior for the Huskers. When she was in Lincoln, Andrews did a lot of vision training.

The Huskers have a pitching machine that delivers balls with numbers on them. The hitters try to make out what the numbers are.

Now Andrews is seeing the ball very well, and she's not missing much after hitting seven homers as a freshman.

"(I'm) just taking it at-bat to at-bat and pitch to pitch and staying present in the moment and just knowing that every at-bat is a new opportunity," said Andrews, who is slugging a whopping .979.

A big get for Rhonda Revelle during the recruiting process, Andrews had the tools to make an immediate impact in college and she did just that, becoming one of only two freshmen to be named to the all-Big Ten team.

Sophomore slump? Andrews swatted that notion away in her first at-bats of the season, cracked tooth and all.

"It feels really good just knowing each season I can keep progressively getting better and keep being myself … proving myself to myself and knowing that I am capable of success," said Andrews, who also provides a strong glove at shortstop.

Now comes the next challenge for Andrews and the Husker bats, which have combined for 43 homers. Nebraska will open Big Ten play at No. 19 Michigan on Friday.

The Wolverines have three pitchers with earned-run averages of 0.71, 1.71 and 2.22, including Alex Storako (0.71), who is 13-0 with 138 strikeouts over 78 1/3 innings. She was the 2021 Big Ten pitcher of the year.

"I'm excited to play Big Ten teams," Andrews said. "We're just excited to go back out there and face these pitchers that we have seen before (and) just proving ourselves in the Big Ten and against these highly competitive teams."

Briefly

Interestingly, the nation's top two home-run hitters are Nebraskans. Andrews entered Wednesday ranked No. 1 with 16, and Addison Barnard, a Beatrice graduate, is second at 13 with Wichita State.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

