Brooke Andrews gives injured teammate, Huskers a lift in win; 'When they call your name, just be ready'

Brooke Andrews hadn't had a plate appearance in two weeks, and her introduction to Friday's game against Rutgers was very sudden.

And yet, the junior infielder was ready to provide a lift.

Replacing an injured Cam Ybarra mid-at-bat, Andrews swatted a three-run homer in the second inning to help power the Husker softball team to a 12-4, six-inning series-opening win against the Scarlet Knights on Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

"She told me thanks for hitting the home run," Andrews said of Ybarra. "That's all she said."

Nebraska had three homers, including two from Abbie Squier, and turned a two-run advantage after five innings into a six-inning rout. The Huskers (23-9, 3-0 Big Ten) have now won eight straight games, and have scored 27 runs over their past two games.

The latest victory was ignited by Brooke Andrews, who entered the weekend batting .244.

Ybarra, NU's starting second baseman, fouled a pitch off the top of her eye in the bottom of the second inning and was down on the ground for a few moments before departing the game. Andrews grabbed her bat and a helmet and entered the batter's box with a 1-1 count. She laid off two outside pitches before connecting on the third pitch she saw up in the zone from Rutgers ace Jaden Vickers.

"I was just so happy to do that for Cam and my teammates because of what happened," Andrews said of the homer, which gave the Huskers a 5-3 lead. "You really need to be ready for anything because in this game anything can happen.

"When they call your name, just be ready, and before that warm yourself up and do whatever you got to do to get out there and do your job."

NU coach Rhonda Revelle was not surprised, noting that Andrews had been hitting very well in recent practices.

"She looked really good in practice yesterday, so when she went to the plate (Friday), I'm like, 'Just bring what you had yesterday,' and she did," Revelle said.

Andrews' homer was one of several big moments for a Husker team that had to battle from an early 3-0 deficit. Rutgers (23-13, 1-3) took advantage of two earlier errors and senior pitcher Courtney Wallace did not have her best stuff. But like it has all season, NU's offense came through.

"Obviously you never want to come from behind, but the fact that you can I think is a big testament," Revelle said. "If you're going to win at a high level, you got to win a lot of different ways."

Nebraska put the game away in the sixth when Sydney Gray cleared the bases with a double. Two batters later, Squier hit her second homer of the game — and seventh of the season — this one to left center to end the game via mercy rule.

A half inning before, Rutgers threatened before Olivia Ferrell got out of a jam that stranded two runners.

"The team came out, the bats came out, pitchers battled, so it was a great fun night," said Squier, a Lincoln Southwest graduate who went 3-for-3.

Revelle did not have an immediate update on Ybarra after the game other than noting the contact from the ball did not break any skin.

The second game of the series will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

