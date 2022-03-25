 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bredwell's homer lifts Nebraska past No. 19 Michigan in Big Ten opener

Ava Bredwell hit a two-run home run, Olivia Ferrell pitched through 5 1/3 solid innings and the Nebraska softball team defeated No. 19 Michigan 3-2 on Friday in Ann Harbor.

The Huskers and Wolverines will play the second game of a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m., televised on FS1. Friday signaled the start of Big Ten play for both teams.

Bredwell connected in the third inning for her second home run of the season, and it gave Nebraska (20-9) a 2-0 lead. 

From there, Ferrell minimized the Wolverines (18-8), who managed just four hits in five innings. Michigan did string together one-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings.

Nebraska's Courtney Wallace got the last four outs of the game to get the save.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 3, Michigan 2
